Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $16.52 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $69,348.14 and approximately $2,489.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.52 or 0.00050595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

