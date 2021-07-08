RING X PLATFORM Reaches Market Cap of $5.62 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.66 or 0.00928284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044079 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 273,624,019 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

