Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.
NYSE RIO traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.48. 315,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,817. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
