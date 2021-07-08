Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.48. 315,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,817. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.