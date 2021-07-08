RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $1.33 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.57 or 0.00922294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044207 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,013,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.