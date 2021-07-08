RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,606 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 6.92% of RLI worth $348,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RLI traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.33. 2,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,294. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.21.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

