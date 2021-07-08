Robert E. Price Sells 6,856 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 6,856 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PSMT stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 154,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,380. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.