Robert E. Price Sells 6,856 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 6,856 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 154,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,380. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

