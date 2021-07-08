Robert Whiteman Buys 30,000 Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Stock

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) insider Robert Whiteman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £31,800 ($41,546.90).

Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Thursday. Residential Secure Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85.55 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The firm has a market cap of £182.01 million and a PE ratio of 33.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Residential Secure Income from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

