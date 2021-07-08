Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.40

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 722723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $330.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Roche by 2.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

