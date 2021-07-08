Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.47 and last traded at $287.46. 1,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 952,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.