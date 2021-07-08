Ronit Capital LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. TIM makes up approximately 3.2% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP owned about 0.09% of TIM worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,976,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,739. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

