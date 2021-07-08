Ronit Capital LLP Sells 7,050 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ronit Capital LLP cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

