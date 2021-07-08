Ronit Capital LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Ronit Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,387 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com makes up about 1.6% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned 0.26% of Despegar.com worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DESP. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $20,329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 45.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 421,715 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 384,221 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

NYSE:DESP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,286. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

DESP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.