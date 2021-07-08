ROOBEE Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $1.57 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00182103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

