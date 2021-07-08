Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28. ADOMANI has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.97.

In related news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di purchased 158,000 shares of ADOMANI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $41,080.00. Company insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

