Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$126.51. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$125.95, with a volume of 2,119,475 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$123.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,835.09. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,231.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.