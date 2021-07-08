Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $1,283,448.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,283,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James F. Reddoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

