Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 221.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 118,373 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

