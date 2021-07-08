RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $32,363.79 or 0.99446251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $65.11 million and approximately $172,756.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002023 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,012 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

