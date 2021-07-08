Rupee (RUP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 61.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $44,698.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 61% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,847,700 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

