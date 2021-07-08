Rupee Trading 15.6% Lower This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 63% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $44,256.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062631 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000776 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,839,500 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

