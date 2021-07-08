RWS (LON:RWS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

Shares of RWS traded down GBX 3.47 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 578.03 ($7.55). The company had a trading volume of 495,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,625. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 616.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.46.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

