RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71). RWS shares last traded at GBX 581.50 ($7.60), with a volume of 1,395,706 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RWS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 44.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 616.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

