RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) shares fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

RXR Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRA)

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

