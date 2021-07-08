S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Shares Down 3.3%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)’s share price fell 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.92. 15,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 26,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

