Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at $724,000.

Shares of BATS CEFS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,912 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

