SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00007975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $223,686.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00120366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.55 or 0.99946827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00946202 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 663,445 coins and its circulating supply is 636,303 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

