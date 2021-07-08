Safe Haven (SHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.99 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 388.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00921490 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

