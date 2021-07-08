SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63,590.48

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $63,590.48 and $169.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00023660 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

