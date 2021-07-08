SafeCoin Market Cap Achieves $3.58 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $2,214.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.81 or 1.00043240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037327 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.01228063 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00369774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00379002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005847 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004662 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

