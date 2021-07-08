SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Cap of $264,274.05

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 41% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $264,274.05 and approximately $95.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00024016 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003628 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,089,642 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.