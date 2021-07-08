SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $18.27 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00124405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00165715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.71 or 0.99644734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00952360 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

