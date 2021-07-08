Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €136.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €136.00 ($160.00) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.55 ($148.88).

SAF traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €115.96 ($136.42). The stock had a trading volume of 770,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €122.50. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

