Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $4,949,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

Shares of NGCAU stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

