Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.