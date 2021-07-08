Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes $3.60 Million Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 359,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Shares of EPHYU stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

