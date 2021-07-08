salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,991. The company has a market cap of $226.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,954 shares of company stock valued at $85,033,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

