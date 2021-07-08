salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $248.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.94. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $181.93 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,954 shares of company stock worth $85,033,956. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

