Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

