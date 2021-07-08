Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.88 Per Share

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HSM remained flat at $GBX 350 ($4.57) during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Samuel Heath & Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.40.

About Samuel Heath & Sons

Samuel Heath & Sons plc manufactures and markets various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom products, such as thermostatic shower kits and sets; trim sets for thermostatic valves, diverters, and flow controls; concealed thermostatic showers; basin fillers, sets, taps, and mixers; bath and shower fillers and mixers; towel rings and rails; paper and tumbler holders; hooks; soap dispensers and holders; soap baskets; wall mounted toilet brushes; framed mirrors; and shower heads.

