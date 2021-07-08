Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €779.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €779.00 ($916.47) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €783.09 ($921.28).

Shares of EPA:KER traded up €9.90 ($11.65) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €737.80 ($868.00). The stock had a trading volume of 102,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €726.35. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

