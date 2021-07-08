Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €97.30 ($114.47).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

EPA:SAN opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €87.21.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

