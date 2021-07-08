Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $574.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $574.00 and last traded at $574.00, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $547.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SARTF. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $531.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

