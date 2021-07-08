SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 3.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.40% of SBA Communications worth $122,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.27. 10,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $332.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.45.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

