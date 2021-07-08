Scala Market Cap Hits $3.52 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $3,938.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00123353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00167641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,657.56 or 0.99546188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00949645 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

