Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Toroso Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $84,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,340,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,648,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.48. 2,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,425. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.78.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

