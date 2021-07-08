Scion Asset Management LLC Sells 500,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Scion Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,717. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

