Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). 257,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,068,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

