Scotiabank Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$32.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PARXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PARXF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 13,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.