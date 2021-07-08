Scotiabank Increases Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$12.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “na” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.05. 993,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,057. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.17 million and a PE ratio of -251.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.66.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.