ScPrime (SCP) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $4,674.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,962,715 coins and its circulating supply is 36,279,104 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

